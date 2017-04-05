Switch to the
mobile version
of this page.
Newsletters
Follow us
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Mobile
Username
View Profile
Edit Profile
Log Out
Log in
Create Account
The Chicago Reader
News & Politics
Music
Arts & Culture
Film
Food & Drink
Classifieds
Browse News & Politics
News & Politics home page
Maya Dukmasova
Anne Ford | Chicagoans
John Greenfield | Transportation
Ben Joravsky | Politics
Michael Miner | Media
Dan Savage | Savage Love
Browse Music
Music home page
Gossip Wolf
In Rotation
Record roundups
Leor Galil | Music Criticism
Peter Margasak | Music Criticism
Concert Previews: Shows this week
Early Warnings: Concerts on horizon
Browse Film
Film home page
J.R. Jones | Movie Reviews
Index of Long Reviews
Film Archive: Short Reviews
Now Playing
Today's Showtimes
Browse Arts & Culture
Arts & Culture home page
Tony Adler | Theater
Deanna Isaacs | Culture
Justin Hayford | Theater
Aimee Levitt | Features
Brianna Wellen | Comedy
Arts & Culture event search
Browse Food & Drink
Food & Drink home page
Mike Sula | Restaurant Reviews
Key Ingredient: A chef-to-chef challenge
Cocktail Challenge
Bar Guide
Restaurant search
Browse The Bleader
The Bleader blog home page
Browse Classifieds
Classifieds home page
Real Estate
Rentals
Announcements
Services
Merchandise
Jobs (Chicago Sun-Times/Monster)
Place an ad
People Issue 2016
Now Playing
Today's Showtimes
Film Archive: Short Reviews
J.R. Jones
April 05, 2017
Movies
|
Movie Feature
Lois Weber laid down a marker for women in film
But her progressive ideas left something to be desired.
By
J.R. Jones
@Jr_Jones
click to enlarge
The Blot
Tools
Print
Add to favorites
Saving…
Add to Custom List
Loading…
I like to direct," filmmaker Lois Weber told Photoplay in 1915, "because I believe a woman, more or less intuitively, brings out many of the emotions that are rarely expressed on the screen." A hundred years later, Weber's words still apply: nearly…
full article »
Comments
Showing
1-
1
of
1
Add a comment
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
Subscribing…
With RSS
Showing
1-
1
of
1
Comment
Add a comment
Subscribe to this thread
most viewed
most commented
most shared
Lois Weber laid down a marker for women in film
Cabaret Crusades
re-creates the 11th-century war against Islam—with puppets!
The
Reader
's comprehensive-ish film review index
List-o-Mania
Reluctant auteur Steve James on life and
Life Itself
Being There
: Still funny, but newly grim and topical
Making sense of Putin's ‘ghastly trick’
Toni Erdmann
proves you can make a long movie and still get laughs
Jon Stewart talked the talk; Bassem Youssef walked the walk
Jon Stewart, fake news, and real trouble
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Submission Guidelines
About The
Reader
Staff
Reader
Careers
Contact Us
Freelancing Info
Advertising
Back Issues
Reprints
Copyright © 2017 Sun-Times Media, LLC.
Powered by
Foundation