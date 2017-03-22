March 22, 2017 News & Politics | Politics

Liberals are finally listening to Thomas Frank about what’s wrong with the Democratic Party 

The author of Listen Liberal looks prescient in the wake of Donald Trump’s victory.

By
anc_lit-listenliberal-600.jpg

Tools

Perhaps Thomas Frank should have added an exclamation mark to the title of his latest book. As it was, Listen Liberal: Or, Whatever Happened to the Party of the People? largely fell on deaf ears when it was initially released in April…

full article »

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

most viewed
most commented
most shared
Copyright © 2017 Sun-Times Media, LLC.
Powered by Foundation