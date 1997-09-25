September 25, 1997 News & Politics | Feature

Life after Death 

How Mike Hedges made sense of his job in the AudyHome after a criminal killed his child.

* The names of the juveniles in Audy have been changed with the exception of Adam Gray. By Grant Pick "We're going to do self-portraits today," says Mike Hedges, as he passes out sheets of drawing paper and colored charcoal to 20…

