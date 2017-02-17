You searched for:

Rated R · 100 minutes · 2017
Denmark coughs up an unpleasant episode from its past with this World War II drama (2015) about the German POWs, many of them teenagers, who were forced to remove the 2.2 million land mines their invading army had buried along Denmark's western seacoast. Roland Møller roars through the movie as a battle-scarred Danish officer whose delight in brutalizing the young men gives way to pity and compassion; you could call it a character arc, though as written and directed by Martin Zandvliet it's more like an acute angle. Ham-fisted though the drama might be, this 2015 Danish-German production will almost certainly keep you awake, not least because every few scenes some poor kid is getting blown to bits through fear, incaution, or plain bad luck. In English and subtitled Danish and German. By J.R. Jones
Official Site: sonyclassics.com/landofmine
Director: Martin Zandvliet
Producer: Malte Grunert, Mikael Rieks and Henrik Zein
Cast: Roland Møller, Mikkel Følsgaard, Laura Bro, Louis Hofmann, Joel Basman, Oskar Bökelmann, Emil Buschow and Oskar Buschow

