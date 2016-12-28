December 28, 2016 News & Politics | Chicagoans

What does an ‘agnostic atheist’ believe? 

“Humans don’t know shit from shit in the grand scheme of things,” Kelly Baron says.

Chicagoans is a first-person account from off the beaten track, as told to Anne Ford. This week's Chicagoan is Kelly Baron, 27, "agnostic atheist." My mother joined Scientology when she was 15 or 16. She was a really innocent young woman…

