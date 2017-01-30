January 30, 2017 News & Politics | Chicagoans

Meet Chicago’s meat photographer 

“I don't know anyone who's shot more raw meat in this town than me,” Jennifer Marx says.

By

Tools

Chicagoans is a first-person account from off the beaten track, as told to Anne Ford. This week's Chicagoan is Jennifer Marx, meat photographer. I don't know anyone who's shot more raw meat in this town than me. I've worked with the…

full article »

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

most viewed
most commented
most shared
Copyright © 2017 Sun-Times Media, LLC.
Powered by Foundation