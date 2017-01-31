Matt Jencik of Implodes makes his solo debut with an album of gorgeous drone 

click to enlarge Matt Jencik

Courtesy the artist

Gossip Wolf caught a spectacularly hushed and elegiac drone set in December from Implodes guitarist Matt Jencik, who's also been a touring member of Slint and Circuits des Yeux over the past few years. That night Jencik mentioned that he might have an LP of similar sounds on the way—and we didn't have to wait long! On Friday, February 3, he'll drop his solo debut, Weird Times, via French/UK label Hands in the Dark. Critic Marc Masters (who has bylines at Pitchfork, the Wire, and elsewhere) has already declared it one of his top ten albums of 2017—and any fan of glowing ambience should find much to love in its rolling, hypnotic textures.

Chicago instrumental hip-hop producer Radius has been busy, delivering three slabs of wax within a month. Early in January, he and Tokyo beat maker Budamunk dropped a split seven-inch via Chicago imprint the Secret Life of Sound—Radius's contribution is the laid-back "Get Into Something/Becoming." Late in January, Memphis label Culture Power45 released a seven-inch with a track from Radius and local rapper Sense on the A side; physical copies are sold out, but you can stream it on the label's Bandcamp page. And Mathematics Recordings, run by Jamal Moss (aka Hieroglyphic Being), is about to drop the Radius 12-inch Portal to Canis. The down-tempo, house-flavored EP is available through Groove Distribution—preorders will go up at bit.ly/rad_math.

<a href="http://culturepower45.bandcamp.com/album/cp4503-sense-radius-x-rashid-hadee">CP4503: Sense & Radius x Rashid Hadee by Sense & Radius, Rashid Hadee</a>

It's been a minute since Gossip Wolf heard from Love Lion, the cassette microlabel run by former Chicagoan and Angel Olsen bassist Emily Elhaj, but last week it dropped the compilation Shout Music. Elhaj put together its selection of old gospel in 2010, while working as a buyer for Reckless Records, in order to accompany an article she wrote for New Orleans magazine Antigravity. Proceeds from the tape go to the Black Lives Matter movement—you can get copies at Reckless or from Love Lion's Bandcamp. v

<a href="http://lovelion.bandcamp.com/album/shout-music">Shout Music by Various Artists</a>

