The fest around Jazz Fest 

Wednesday, August 31

Jazz Institute of Chicago Jazz Club Tour 6 PM till midnight, multiple venues (Andy's, Green Mill, Jazz Showcase, Constellation, Hungry Brain, Jerry's Sandwiches Wicker Park, M Lounge, City Life, Old Town School of Folk Music, 50 Yard Line, Drake Hotel, Norman's Bistro, the Quarry, Rosa's Lounge, Reggie's Rock Club roof deck, Red Pepper Lounge), jazzinchicago.org/jazzfest/jazz-club-tour, $50, $40 in advance ($40 and $30 for members), 21+

Thursday, September 1

Afterfest jam sessions hosted by Ira Sullivan 9 PM, Jazz Showcase, 806 S. Plymouth, 312-360-0234, jazzshowcase.com, $20, 21+

Tony Malaby with Fred Lonberg-Holm and Michael Zerang, Vincent Chancey with Josh Berman, Joshua Abrams, and Mikel Patrick Avery 9:30 PM, Hungry Brain, 2319 W. Belmont, hungrybrainchicago.com, $10

Friday, September 2

Afterfest jam sessions hosted by Ira Sullivan 9 PM, Jazz Showcase, 806 S. Plymouth, 312-360-0234, jazzshowcase.com, $20, 21+

Hereafter Fest: Microcosmic Sound Orchestra, David Boykin Expanse, DJ Ayana Contreras 10 PM, Rootwork Gallery, 645 W. 18th, 917-821-3050, $10 suggested donation, all ages

HotHouse Jazz Fest Afterset: Edward Wilkerson Jr., Tatsu Aoki, Marcus Evans, Sylvia Bolognesi, James Sanders, and others 9 PM, La Esquina, 5555 N. Sheridan, 312-752-5316, $15

Edward "Kidd" Jordan, Alvin Fielder, and Joshua Abrams 9:30 PM, Constellation, 3111 N. Western, constellation-chicago.com, $20, $15 in advance, 18+

Saturday, September 3

Afterfest jam sessions hosted by Ira Sullivan 9 PM, Jazz Showcase, 806 S. Plymouth, 312-360-0234, jazzshowcase.com, $20, 21+

Chicago Jazz Fest Afterfest: Mwata Bowden, Tatsu Aoki, Ari Brown, Edward Wilkerson Jr., Dushun Mosley, Hanah Jon Taylor, Francis Wong, Jon Jang, Kioto Aoki, and others 10 PM, Hairpin Arts Center, 2810 N. Milwaukee, second floor, $15, $10 students

Hereafter Fest: King of Dahomey, Sebau, DJ Ayana Contreras 10 PM, Rootwork Gallery, 645 W. 18th, 917-821-3050, $10 suggested donation, all ages

Edward "Kidd" Jordan, Alvin Fielder, and Harrison Bankhead 9:30 PM, Constellation, 3111 N. Western, constellation-chicago.com, $20, $15 in advance, 18+

Sunday, September 4

Afterfest jam sessions hosted by Ira Sullivan 9 PM, Jazz Showcase, 806 S. Plymouth, 312-360-0234, jazzshowcase.com, $20, 21+ v