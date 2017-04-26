April 26, 2017 Music | Music Feature

Trumpeter Jaimie Branch finally spreads her wings 

More than 12 years after her blazing debut on the Chicago jazz scene, she releases Fly or Die, her first album as a bandleader.

By

Tools

Trumpeter Jaimie Branch was raised in Wilmette and moved to Chicago in summer 2001, just before moving to Boston to attend the New England Conservatory of Music—but she didn't make her debut on the jazz scene here till she took a…

full article »

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

People who saved…

Popular Events

  • Mike Wheeler Band @ Rosa's Lounge

    • Sat., April 29, 9:30 p.m.

  • New Early Warnings (Music) Early Warnings (Music)
    WGCI Summer Jam with Lil Wayne, Jeezy, Fat Joe, Remy Ma, Jeremih, and more @ United Center

    • Sat., July 8, 7:30 p.m.
    • Buy from Ticketmaster

  • New Early Warnings (Music) Early Warnings (Music)
    Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott @ United Center

    • Thu., July 27, 7:30 p.m.
    • Buy from Ticketmaster
More »
Copyright © 2017 Sun-Times Media, LLC.
Powered by Foundation