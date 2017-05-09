Switch to the
mobile version
of this page.
Newsletters
Follow us
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Mobile
Username
View Profile
Edit Profile
Log Out
Log in
Create Account
The Chicago Reader
News & Politics
Music
Arts & Culture
Film
Food & Drink
Classifieds
Browse News & Politics
News & Politics home page
Maya Dukmasova
Anne Ford | Chicagoans
John Greenfield | Transportation
Ben Joravsky | Politics
Michael Miner | Media
Dan Savage | Savage Love
Browse Music
Music home page
Gossip Wolf
In Rotation
Record roundups
Leor Galil | Music Criticism
Peter Margasak | Music Criticism
Concert Previews: Shows this week
Early Warnings: Concerts on horizon
Browse Film
Film home page
J.R. Jones | Movie Reviews
Index of Long Reviews
Film Archive: Short Reviews
Now Playing
Today's Showtimes
Browse Arts & Culture
Arts & Culture home page
Tony Adler | Theater
Deanna Isaacs | Culture
Justin Hayford | Theater
Aimee Levitt | Features
Brianna Wellen | Comedy
Arts & Culture event search
Browse Food & Drink
Food & Drink home page
Mike Sula | Restaurant Reviews
Key Ingredient: A chef-to-chef challenge
Cocktail Challenge
Bar Guide
Restaurant search
Browse The Bleader
The Bleader blog home page
Browse Classifieds
Classifieds home page
Real Estate
Rentals
Announcements
Services
Merchandise
Jobs (Chicago Sun-Times/Monster)
Place an ad
Vote: Best of Chicago 2017
Early Warnings
Concert Previews
Recommended Events
Venues
Features
Gossip Wolf
In Rotation
May 09, 2017
Music
|
Music Feature
International Anthem brings punk idealism to progressive jazz
This Chicago label puts in the sweat to get its artists the audiences they deserve.
By
Peter Margasak
@pmarg
Tools
Print
Add to favorites
Saving…
Add to Custom List
Loading…
Just about everything Scott McNiece has put his heart into since high school has revolved around music: playing in bands, organizing shows, putting out records. Like most people with such obsessions, he's had to work straight jobs to pay the bills…
full article »
Comments
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
Subscribing…
With RSS
Comment
Add a comment
Subscribe to this thread
most viewed
most commented
most shared
International Anthem brings punk idealism to progressive jazz
Memphis hip-hop label Culture Power45 keeps up the Chicago love
Gary, Indiana, producer Jlin toys with footwork’s conventions
The Bridge again unites diverse improvised-music players from France and Chicago
Chicago Fringe Opera’s
Lucrezia
is a sly, seductive comic romp
Mike Love and the Dizz on the rise and fall of WGCI’s Bad Boy Radio and the birth of the Birthday Line
Saying good-bye to Herb Kent, radio’s greatest of all time
Soul Train Local
The Jackson Find
Jerry Butler: Soul Survivor
A people’s history of Kevin Coval
Trumpeter Jaimie Branch finally spreads her wings
The Secret History of Chicago Music: Skafish
Popular Events
Recommended
Early Warnings (Music)
Soundboard
18+
Ty Segall, Hecks
@ Metro
Sat., May 13, 9 p.m.
New Early Warnings (Music)
Early Warnings (Music)
All Ages
Aquabats
@ House of Blues
Fri., July 14, 7 p.m.
New Early Warnings (Music)
Early Warnings (Music)
All Ages
Dave Rawlings Machine
@ Thalia Hall
Fri., Aug. 25, 8 p.m.
More »
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Submission Guidelines
About The
Reader
Staff
Reader
Careers
Contact Us
Freelancing Info
Advertising
Back Issues
Reprints
Copyright © 2017 Sun-Times Media, LLC.
Powered by
Foundation