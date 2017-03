The Scopes trial as “fictionalized” by Jerome Lawrence and Robert E. Lee. Spencer Tracy does his cuddly curmudgeon turn as Clarence Darrow; it's a lazy, vague performance, but its wit provides the only crack of light in the film's somber, gray overcast. With Fredric March as William Jennings Bryan and Dick York, soft in the background, as Scopes. Stanley Kramer directed this 1960 feature, and the material suits him obscenely well. 128 min.