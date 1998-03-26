March 26, 1998 Arts & Culture | Calendar

In Store: inside the House of Monsters 

By

Tools

As a child in the south suburbs, Barry Kaufman was fascinated with operating toy trains--until he discovered even greater pleasure in destroying them. "When I was six years old, I saw a movie on TV called The Giant Gila Monster," says the…

full article »

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Popular Events

  • Recommended Agenda
    Anarchist Print Fair 2017 @ DFBRL8R Gallery

    • 4/14-4/16: Fri 10 AM-10 PM, Sat 10 AM-11 PM, Sun 10 AM-4 PM

  • Recommended Agenda
    Sublands @ TCC Chicago

    • 4/14-4/23

  • The Short List (Theater) Closing (Theater and Galleries)
    Mother of Smoke @ The Broadway at Pride Arts Center

    • Through 4/15: Thu-Mon 8 PM $20
More »
Copyright © 2017 Sun-Times Media, LLC.
Powered by Foundation