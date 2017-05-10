Home sweet home for the homeless 

A fort constructed of mattress box springs and tree branches woven together; a plastic sign from a salon serving as front door; an elaborate warren of cardboard boxes; an open-air living room with an overstuffed couch; a journal and toiletries arranged neatly on the concrete barrier beneath a highway overpass; Christmas ornaments and tiki torches decorating trees around a tent patched up with duct tape.

The dwellings of Chicago's "homeless" reflect just how much effort and creativity people put into making "homes," whether they're tucked beneath viaducts, sheltered under trees, obscured behind electric boxes, or hidden in plain sight in downtown alleyways.

These homes lack some of the bedrocks considered most sacred in America: legal ownership, privacy, stability, and the conference of social status. But the diversity and utility of the structures and spaces cobbled together by many of the approximately 6,000 Chicagoans who are chronically homeless—"living outside" as many describe it—also reflect cutting-edge social and architectural concepts.

These are "tiny houses" that make creative and efficient use of space while consuming minimal resources. Discarded materials are reused and recycled. Existing features like trees, bridges, and concrete pipes become part of the structure. People share and work together in tight-knit communities. They are urban gardeners, foragers, crafters, and artists.

Many of the dynamics and challenges faced by home owners and renters also play out in "homeless" neighborhoods.

There are trade-offs between convenience and comfort. Countless leafy vacant lots and abandoned buildings are available on the south and west sides, but many choose to live on Lower Wacker Drive or sidewalks and nooks in the Loop to be close to prime panhandling turf and social services.