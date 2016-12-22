December 22, 2016 Music | Music Feature

The year Chicago hip-hop beat the haters 

For ages, local rappers tore each other down, as though the city could produce only one star at a time—but in 2016 the whole scene seemed to grasp the value of community.

By

Tools

In a year filled with turmoil and bad news, Chicago hip-hop made waves internationally with songs of affirmation in the face of adversity. Chance the Rapper spoke to God in public as gun violence continued to claim the lives of his…

full article »

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

most viewed
most commented
most shared

Popular Events

  • Big James & the Chicago Playboys, Mike Wheeler Blues Band @ Kingston Mines

  • All Ages Free
    Karisa Chiu & Inah Chiu @ Preston Bradley Hall, Chicago Cultural Center

    • Wed., Jan. 4, 12:15 p.m.

  • Recommended 17+
    Bunny, Beat Drun Juel, Bleach Party, V.V. Lightbody, Yomi @ Beat Kitchen

    • Wed., Dec. 28, 7 p.m.
More »
Copyright © 2016 Sun-Times Media, LLC.
Powered by Foundation