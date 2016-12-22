Switch to the
mobile version
of this page.
Newsletters
Follow us
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Mobile
Username
View Profile
Edit Profile
Log Out
Log in
Create Account
The Chicago Reader
News & Politics
Music
Arts & Culture
Film
Food & Drink
Classifieds
Browse News & Politics
News & Politics home page
Derrick Clifton | Identity & Culture
Anne Ford | Chicagoans
John Greenfield | Transportation
Ben Joravsky | Politics
Michael Miner | Media
Dan Savage | Savage Love
Browse Music
Music home page
Gossip Wolf
In Rotation
Record roundups
Leor Galil | Music Criticism
Peter Margasak | Music Criticism
Soundboard: Concerts this week
Early Warnings: Concerts on horizon
Browse Film
Film home page
J.R. Jones | Movie Reviews
Index of Long Reviews
Film Archive: Short Reviews
Now Playing
Today's Showtimes
Browse Arts & Culture
Arts & Culture home page
Tony Adler | Theater
Deanna Isaacs | Culture
Justin Hayford | Theater
Aimee Levitt | Features
Brianna Wellen | Comedy
Arts & Culture event search
Browse Food & Drink
Food & Drink home page
Mike Sula | Restaurant Reviews
Key Ingredient: A chef-to-chef challenge
Cocktail Challenge
Bar Guide
Restaurant search
Browse The Bleader
The Bleader blog home page
Browse Classifieds
Classifieds home page
Real Estate
Rentals
Announcements
Services
Merchandise
Jobs (Monster)
Place an ad
People Issue 2016
Early Warnings
Soundboard
Venues
Features
Gossip Wolf
In Rotation
December 22, 2016
Music
|
Music Feature
The year Chicago hip-hop beat the haters
For ages, local rappers tore each other down, as though the city could produce only one star at a time—but in 2016 the whole scene seemed to grasp the value of community.
By
Leor Galil
@imLeor
Tools
Print
Add to favorites
Saving…
Add to Custom List
Loading…
In a year filled with turmoil and bad news, Chicago hip-hop made waves internationally with songs of affirmation in the face of adversity. Chance the Rapper spoke to God in public as gun violence continued to claim the lives of his…
full article »
Comments
Showing
1-
1
of
1
Add a comment
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
Subscribing…
With RSS
Showing
1-
1
of
1
Comment
Add a comment
Subscribe to this thread
most viewed
most commented
most shared
The year Chicago hip-hop beat the haters
The ten best jazz records of 2016
The best live metal of 2016
Five local labels that had excellent years in 2016
The year in music: 2015
One More Reason to Hate Sting
Star Pimp played bizarre, infectious sludge that's worth cleaning off 20 years of dust to hear
How Chicago house got its groove back
Postcards From Disco Demolition Night
Jason Molina's long dark blues
Frankie Knuckles's vinyl gets a permanent public home
A Cult Artist’s Cult Artist
Before the Civil Rights Act, Herman Roberts's club defined black nightlife on the south side
Popular Events
Big James & the Chicago Playboys, Mike Wheeler Blues Band
@ Kingston Mines
All Ages
Free
Karisa Chiu & Inah Chiu
@ Preston Bradley Hall, Chicago Cultural Center
Wed., Jan. 4, 12:15 p.m.
Recommended
17+
Bunny, Beat Drun Juel, Bleach Party, V.V. Lightbody, Yomi
@ Beat Kitchen
Wed., Dec. 28, 7 p.m.
More »
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Submission Guidelines
About The
Reader
Staff
Reader
Careers
Contact Us
Freelancing Info
Advertising
Back Issues
Reprints
Copyright © 2016 Sun-Times Media, LLC.
Powered by
Foundation