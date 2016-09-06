September 06, 2016 Music | Gossip Wolf

High Spirits achieve liftoff with a new album of exuberant trad metal 

Plus: Angry Gods release a wall-to-wall blast of furious aggression, and experimental trio TV Pow put some funk in their gestural minimalism.

By and
High Spirits

High Spirits

John Mourlas

Longtime readers know that Gossip Wolf is a big supporter of power-rock unit High Spirits, fronted by local hesher Chris Black (who also leads Superchrist and Dawnbringer). The band take inspiration from the New Wave of British Heavy Metal, and Reader critic Luca Cimarusti has described their music as "Halford­esque vocals over sharp, harmonized guitar shredding." On the new LP Motivator, which German label High Roller Records releases on Friday, September 16, High Spirits stick to the playbook they've perfected: massively exuberant, diamond-­hard jammers such as "Flying High" and "Reach for the Glory" are beers-in-the-air classics in the making. In October, Professor Black and company head out for a west-coast tour that includes four dates with Christian Mistress.

Chicago five-piece Angry Gods play a brutal brand of punishing punk that touches on just about every genre that makes this wolf bang his snout—filthy, tumbling D-beat, sludgy doom metal, and lots more. Their new nine-song LP, The Clearing (released on local imprints Hip Kid Records and Kid Sister Everything), is a wall-to-wall blast of furious aggression. On Friday, September 9, Angry Gods kick off an east-coast tour (and celebrate their record release) with a local DIY show alongside Moral Void, Rash, and Stay Asleep; e-mail the band at angrygodschicago@gmail.com for venue and details.

Long-running Chicago-based experimental trio TV Pow just dropped a self-­titled 12-inch through Berlin label Shameless Records (founded by reedist Boris Hauf, a friend and collaborator of the band). TV Pow steers the group's lithe minimalism through some funky turns when the core members hand a microphone to a rotating cast of vocalists: guests on the record include soul singer Tina M. Howell, R&B-­influenced rapper Precise, and idiosyncratic MC Sharkula. Copies are 20 euros at shamelessrecords.rocks.   v

Got a tip? Tweet @Gossip_Wolf or e-mail gossipwolf@chicagoreader.com.

More Gossip Wolf »

