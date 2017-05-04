May 04, 2017 Music | Concert Preview

Share

Hall & Oates and Tears for Fears influenced by 1970s British prog rock? Yeah, you can go for that. 

By
click to enlarge Tears for Fears

Tears for Fears

courtesy the artist

RHall & Oates, Tears for Fears

Mon 5/15, 7 PM, Allstate Arena, 6920 Mannheim Rd., Rosemont, 35-$149.50, all-ages

Whoever dreamed up the double bill of Hall & Oates and Tears for Fears deserves a DeLorean as a reward. Though they play different styles of pop music—Hall & Oates are experts at soft rock and blue-eyed soul, Tears for Fears deliver ambitious synth-heavy sophisti-goth—the two acts share a few similarities. Both are duos with one dominant member (Daryl Hall and Roland Orzabal); both found their greatest success during the 80s. But the more unlikely quality that Hall & Oates and Tears for Fears have in common is a connection to the fecund tradition of 1970s British progressive rock. For Hall & Oates the association is sneaky—though they were initially a soft-rock act, the group incorporated more experimental flourishes and arrangements thanks to Hall’s affiliation with King Crimson guitarist Robert Fripp (who produced Hall’s 1980 solo debut Sacred Songs). In the case of Tears for Fears the relationship is more direct—they were deeply influenced by Brian Eno, Peter Gabriel, and especially Robert Wyatt, whom the band covered in a commanding version of “Sea Song.” So if you happen to be seeing this show, keep in mind that you’re not taking in a nostalgic revival of 1980s new-wave chart pop but a nerdy, insular night of gnarly prog rock!   v

More Concert Preview »

Tags: , , , ,

Share

Related Events

  • Hall & Oates, Tears for Fears

    Recommended Early Warnings (Music) Soundboard
    Hall & Oates, Tears for Fears @ Allstate Arena

    • Mon., May 15, 7:30 p.m.
    • Buy from Ticketmaster

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Tal Rosenberg

Agenda Teaser

05.04.17
Chicago Fringe Opera presents <i>Lucrezia</i>
Music
Chicago Fringe Opera presents Lucrezia Chopin Theatre
May 04
Vibrating Skull Trio, TCB
Music
Vibrating Skull Trio, TCB Elastic
May 04
More Agenda Teaser »

Tabbed Event Search

Popular Stories

Read
Shared
Comments

Follow Us

Sign up for newsletters »

 Early Warnings
 Food & Drink
 Reader Recommends
 Reader Events and Offers
Copyright © 2017 Sun-Times Media, LLC.
Powered by Foundation