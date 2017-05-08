October 20, 1994 News & Politics | Feature

Grave Matters 

Paul Alt and the Architechture of Death

By

Tools

Paul Alt, a 33-year-old architect who lives in Evanston, finds it tragic that at a time when America is beset by violence and disease we seem so ill prepared emotionally to contend with death. "Americans have simply forgotten how to mourn," he…

full article »

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Copyright © 2017 Sun-Times Media, LLC.
Powered by Foundation