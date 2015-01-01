James Wan (Saw, Insidious) directed this seventh installment of the Fast and the Furious series, demonstrating once again that he doesn't give a fig for anything more than blunt, sensationalistic effects. The story takes place in LA, Abu Dhabi, Tokyo, and the Caucasus Mountains, yet Wan has so few ideas about how to choreograph and edit action that the elaborate stunt sequences all feel exactly the same. The characters are basically automatons this time around, their chief function being to operate neat-looking vehicles and hang from high places. The movie concludes with a brief tribute to Paul Walker, who died during production; the effect is jarring, because this is the first time in over two hours that the film has displayed any interest in individuals.