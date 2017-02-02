February 02, 2017 Music | Music Calendar

French black-metal band Svart Crown bring their powers to bear on occult and mystical themes 

By
click to enlarge Svart Crown

Svart Crown

Simon Grumal

RMarduk, Incantation, Svart Crown, Sons of Famine, Mordatorium

Fri 2/10, 7 PM, Reggie's Rock Club, 2105 S. State, $25, $22 in advance, 17+

Formed in Nice in 2004 this French blackened-death-metal band has been slowly and surely paving a path through the global metal world, upping the dose of menacing noise with each subsequent record. Profane (2013) evokes existential angst and body horror with a tool box full of vicious, atonal weaponry and an almost abstract sense of splatter from an all-dark palette. Now signed to Century Media and poised for their first North American tour in five years, Svart Crown are about to drop their fourth full-length, Abreaction, which brings their powers to bear on more occult and mystical themes—I suppose calling a song “Carcosa” carried more nerd cachet before True Detective, but I’ll take it. Headliners Marduk were prevented from playing here last year due to visa issues, but hopefully the Swedes will have better luck this year despite the current climate.   v

More Music Calendar »

