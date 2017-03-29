Why Chicago’s once-promising food truck scene stalled out
As food trucks have flourished in other U.S. cities, the mobile food industry in Chicago has been systematically immobilized by legislative opposition, onerous red tape, costly fines, and the pro-restaurant lobby.
Can I interest you in deliciousness?" Kyle Kelly calls to the infrequent passersby on the sidewalk next to his food truck, the Cajun Connoisseur. It's a cold morning in January, and most people appear uninterested in lingering outside any longer than…