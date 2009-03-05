March 05, 2009 Arts & Culture | On Culture

Flatfile Flatlines 

The economy's toll on the arts is no longer theoretical.

By

Tools

The effects of our bad-news economy are starting to kick in, and it's not just the deadwood that's falling. This week, one of the largest and liveliest art spaces in the West Loop, Flatfile Galleries, announced that its current shows will be…

full article »

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Popular Events

  • Recommended The Short List (Theater)
    Born Yesterday @ Greenhouse Theater Center

    • Through 4/30: Thu-Sat 7:30 PM; also Sat 4/8, 2:30 PM; Wed 4/12 and 4/26, 7:30 PM $42.50-$52.50
    • Comments (2)

  • Recommended The Short List (Theater) Closing (Theater and Galleries) Member Picks
    The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui @ Trap Door Theatre

    • Through 4/22: Thu-Sat 8 PM $20-$25
    • 1 going/interested

  • Recommended The Short List (Theater) New Review (Theater and Comedy)
    Strangest Things! The Musical @ Greenhouse Theater Center

    • Through 5/13: Fri-Sat 8 and 10 PM $20
More »
Copyright © 2017 Sun-Times Media, LLC.
Powered by Foundation