Tehran on the eve of the Muslim New Year provides the backdrop for this engrossing Iranian drama (2006) about a marriage in crisis. Before her wedding a rustic young woman (Taraneh Alidoosti) takes a housecleaning job, only to find herself caught in altercations between her upscale clients. The lady of the house (Hedye Tehrani), fearing her workaholic husband (Hamid Farokhnezad) is seeing the divorcee next door, is eager to decamp with her family to Dubai. She enlists the maid to spy on the neighbor, but the well-meaning girl, moved by the couple's pain, is at first too honest, then too artful, in her reports, leading to surprising consequences. Asghar Farhadi directs with subtlety. In Farsi with subtitles.