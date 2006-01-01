You searched for:

Search for…

Narrow Search

  • Author

  • Rating

  • Show only

Other Searches

Sorting by Name
Film Search

 

Recommended
102 minutes · 2006
Tehran on the eve of the Muslim New Year provides the backdrop for this engrossing Iranian drama (2006) about a marriage in crisis. Before her wedding a rustic young woman (Taraneh Alidoosti) takes a housecleaning job, only to find herself caught in altercations between her upscale clients. The lady of the house (Hedye Tehrani), fearing her workaholic husband (Hamid Farokhnezad) is seeing the divorcee next door, is eager to decamp with her family to Dubai. She enlists the maid to spy on the neighbor, but the well-meaning girl, moved by the couple's pain, is at first too honest, then too artful, in her reports, leading to surprising consequences. Asghar Farhadi directs with subtlety. In Farsi with subtitles. By Andrea Gronvall


See our full review: Music Box revives an early drama by Iranian director Asghar Farhadi

Music Box revives an early drama by Iranian director Asghar Farhadi

In Fireworks Wednesday, a Tehran couple careen toward divorce. »

Related Stories

Now Playing

Sorry there are no upcoming showtimes for Fireworks Wednesday

Reviews/comments (2)

Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a review

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a review


Roll over stars and click to rate.


Copyright © 2017 Sun-Times Media, LLC.
Powered by Foundation