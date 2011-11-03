November 03, 2011 Movies | Movie Sidebar

Finnish director Aki Kaurismaki returns to France 

Le Havre: an update on the humanist films of Marcel Carne

By
le_havre_2_magnum.jpg

Tools

In the Northern French port city of the title, an elderly shoe shiner calls on his circle of working-poor friends to help him protect a young African refugee from getting deported. Aki Kaurismaki, making his first French feature since La Vie de…

full article »

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

most viewed
most commented
most shared
Copyright © 2017 Sun-Times Media, LLC.
Powered by Foundation