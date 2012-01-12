Chicago has rarely looked more radiant than it does in Tak Fujimoto's cinematography, but otherwise this 1986 comedy is standard John Hughes, with a few plot elements on loan fromand. Matthew Broderick, toothy and smug, plays the champion hustler of his North Shore high school (sort of an adenoidal variation on the characters Tony Curtis used to play); he concocts an elaborate scheme to cut class in favor of a joyride to the Loop with his best girl (Mia Sara), his best friend (Alan Ruck), and a borrowed Ferrari. Their adventures aren't particularly imaginative (they have lunch, see a Cubs game, go to the Art Institute), and Hughes shifts tomoralizing for the last two reels, as the characters are exhorted to "believe in themselves." Yet the overriding impression is one of utter nihilism, of a world divided into bored, crassly materialistic teenagers and doltish, unfeeling adults. With Jeffrey Jones, who displays some sharp comic timing as the vengeful principal on Bueller's trail.