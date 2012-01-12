You searched for:

Search for…

Narrow Search

  • Author

  • Rating

  • Show only

Other Searches

Sorting by Name
Film Search

 

Rated PG-13 · 98 minutes · 1986
Chicago has rarely looked more radiant than it does in Tak Fujimoto's cinematography, but otherwise this 1986 comedy is standard John Hughes, with a few plot elements on loan from The Blues Brothers and Risky Business. Matthew Broderick, toothy and smug, plays the champion hustler of his North Shore high school (sort of an adenoidal variation on the characters Tony Curtis used to play); he concocts an elaborate scheme to cut class in favor of a joyride to the Loop with his best girl (Mia Sara), his best friend (Alan Ruck), and a borrowed Ferrari. Their adventures aren't particularly imaginative (they have lunch, see a Cubs game, go to the Art Institute), and Hughes shifts to Breakfast Club moralizing for the last two reels, as the characters are exhorted to "believe in themselves." Yet the overriding impression is one of utter nihilism, of a world divided into bored, crassly materialistic teenagers and doltish, unfeeling adults. With Jeffrey Jones, who displays some sharp comic timing as the vengeful principal on Bueller's trail. By Dave Kehr


See our full review: Talking weather, Robyn, and child porn

Talking weather, Robyn, and child porn

A conversation with The Daily Show's Wyatt Cenac »

User Rating:
Director: John Hughes
Writer: John Hughes
Producer: Michael Chinich, John Hughes and Tom Jacobson
Cast: Matthew Broderick, Alan Ruck, Mia Sara, Jennifer Grey, Jeffrey Jones, Edie McClurg, Lyman Ward, Cindy Pickett, Charlie Sheen, Ben Stein, Del Close, Virginia Capers, Richard Edson and Larry Flash Jenkins

Related Stories

Now Playing

Sorry there are no upcoming showtimes for Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Reviews/comments (2)
3.8 out of 5

Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a review

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a review


Roll over stars and click to rate.


Copyright © 2017 Sun-Times Media, LLC.
Powered by Foundation