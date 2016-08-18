Switch to the
August 18, 2016
News & Politics
|
Feature
Charged with murder, but they didn’t kill anyone—police did
A
Reader
investigation found ten cases since 2011 where police killed a civilian in Chicago and charged an accomplice with the murder.
By
Alison Flowers
@flowersalison
and
Sarah Macaraeg
@seramak
On July 8, 2012, as the summer sun rose over the Auburn Gresham neighborhood on the south side of Chicago, police hauled a distraught 19-year-old named Tevin Louis away from a murder scene. The victim was Louis's best friend, Marquise Sampson…
full article »
