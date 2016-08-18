August 18, 2016 News & Politics | Feature

Charged with murder, but they didn’t kill anyone—police did 

A Reader investigation found ten cases since 2011 where police killed a civilian in Chicago and charged an accomplice with the murder.

By and

Tools

On July 8, 2012, as the summer sun rose over the Auburn Gresham neighborhood on the south side of Chicago, police hauled a distraught 19-year-old named Tevin Louis away from a murder scene. The victim was Louis's best friend, Marquise Sampson…

full article »

Comments (29)

Showing 1-12 of 29

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-12 of 29

Add a comment

Copyright © 2016 Sun-Times Media, LLC.
Powered by Foundation