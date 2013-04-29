A 1973 Czech animated feature, directed by a Frenchman (Rene Laloux) and scripted by a Pole (Roland Topor). It tells of a race of 39-foot-tall giants with red eyes—called Draags—and their eventual war and conciliation with a subjugated race: tiny humanlike pets of the Draags, called Oms. Obviously intended as a parable (the Draags have reached the pinnacle of scientific knowledge, knowledge that several rebellious Oms put to their own use), the film has a flat quality that cannot entirely be overcome by the sensational animation and the obvious good intentions of its creators. In French with subtitles.