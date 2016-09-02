The most-anticipated fall restaurant openings 

click to enlarge New owners try to revive Burt's Place's deep-dish pizza with caramelized crust

Stu_spivack via Flickr

1

Burt's Place Mid-September

When the great Burt Katz closed his eponymous pizzeria in July 2015 due to health issues, any defensible reason to eat deep-dish went with it. (Katz died last April at the age of 78.) But for longtime fans a glimmer of hope came in June, when two former futures traders bought the joint along with Katz's intellectual property. Here's hoping the new owners, who're rookies in the pizza game, can duplicate that legendary caramelized crust. a 8541 Ferris Avenue, Morton Grove, 847-965-7997, facebook.com/burtspizza

Chef Dan Snowden of Bad Hunter

Kristen Mendiola

2

Bad Hunter Early October

The West Loop vegetable-focused—but not vegetarian—spot from Heisler Hospitality (Pub Royale, Trenchermen), will feature yet another wood-fired oven, this one under the command of Dan Snowden (Nico Osteria, Publican). a 802 W. Randolph, badhunter.com

Dan Posey of Elske

Scott Stewart/Sun-Times Media

3

Elske Early November

Former Blackbird chef David Posey and his wife, former Publican pastry chef Anna Posey, will open their "New American" spot with an eight-course tasting and a short a la carte menu. a 1350 W. Randolph, elskerestaurant.com

Iliana Regan of Kitsune

Kristen Mendiola

4

Kitsune Late November or early December

The heartbreak occasioned by the demise of Elizabeth chef Iliana Regan's Bunny, the Micro Bakery last April is eased by anticipation for her forthcoming izakaya-style pub in North Center. A sample menu includes three ramen bowls, takoyaki, and Wagyu short rib with hondashi and soy. Named for a magical fox on the Japanese island of Hokkaido, Kitsune is likely to be every bit as kawaii as Bunny. a 4229 N. Lincoln, kitsunerestaurant.com

Thai and Danielle Dang

Nick Castle of Jermaine Productions

5

Haisous "By the end of the year"

Thai and Danielle Dang began working on their Vietnamese restaurant in Pilsen after Thai's rancorous departure from the late Embeya. Now $100,000 richer after a legal victory over his former partner, the chef is focusing on stewy clay-pot cooking and grilling over an open flame. a 1800 S. Carpenter, haisous.com v