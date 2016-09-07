Switch to the
mobile version
of this page.
Newsletters
Follow us
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Mobile
Username
View Profile
Edit Profile
Log Out
Log in
Create Account
The Chicago Reader
News & Politics
Music
Arts & Culture
Film
Food & Drink
Classifieds
Browse News & Politics
News & Politics home page
Steve Bogira | Criminal Justice
Derrick Clifton | Identity & Culture
John Greenfield | Transportation
Deanna Isaacs | Culture
Ben Joravsky | Politics
Michael Miner | Media
Browse Music
Music home page
Gossip Wolf
In Rotation
Record roundups
Leor Galil | Music Criticism
Peter Margasak | Music Criticism
Soundboard: Concerts this week
Early Warnings: Concerts on horizon
Browse Film
Film home page
J.R. Jones | Movie Reviews
Index of Long Reviews
Film Archive: Short Reviews
Now Playing
Today's Showtimes
Browse Arts & Culture
Arts & Culture home page
Tony Adler | Theater
Justin Hayford | Theater
Aimee Levitt | Features
Brianna Wellen | Comedy
Arts & Culture event search
Browse Food & Drink
Food & Drink home page
Mike Sula | Restaurant Reviews
Key Ingredient: A chef-to-chef challenge
Cocktail Challenge
Bar Guide
Restaurant search
Browse The Bleader
The Bleader blog home page
Browse Classifieds
Classifieds home page
Real Estate
Rentals
Announcements
Services
Merchandise
Jobs (Monster)
Place an ad
Fall Preview
People Issue
Agenda
Events
Tony Adler
Justin Hayford
Aimee Levitt
Brianna Wellen
The Bleader: Arts
September 07, 2016
Arts & Culture
|
Fall Preview
The
Reader
’s Fall Preview 2016
The best of the cultural season's bounty
Tools
Print
Add to favorites
Saving…
Add to Custom List
Loading…
Visual Art How a DePaul English professor became an art-history sleuth Kathleen Rooney wondered why she couldn’t find an English translation of Magritte’s writings, so she figured out how to release one on her own. By Janet Potter Video features…
full article »
Comments
Showing
1-
1
of
1
Add a comment
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
Subscribing…
With RSS
Showing
1-
1
of
1
Comment
Add a comment
Subscribe to this thread
most viewed
most commented
most shared
The
Reader
’s Fall Preview 2016
The Chicago Fringe Festival is back
1776
,
How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying
, and six more new theater reviews
Five best bets for fall dance
Dutchman
and
TRANSit
: A double bill of provocation
Porchlight’s whitewashing of
In the Heights
narrator is a letdown for Latinx community
Chicago’s black drag queens are upholding a radical gender-bending tradition
Eula Biss's inoculation against misinformation about vaccines
Summer Guide: Fairs & Festivals
Remembering Wrigleyville’s Bookworks, which will close this fall
For Natalie Y. Moore, south-side Chicago isn't a headline—it's home
Photo Facts: Scott Mutter's Wrigley Field fantasy
How a DePaul English professor became an art-history sleuth
Popular Events
Recommended
Agenda
Free
A Box Full of Darkness: Poetry, Addiction, and Family
@ Poetry Foundation
Thu 9/8, 7 PM
Recommended
The Short List (Theater)
New Review (Theater and Comedy)
How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying
@ Marriott Theatre in Lincolnshire
Through 10/16: Wed 1 and 8 PM, Thu-Fri 8 PM, Sat 4:30 and 8 PM, Sun 1 and 5 PM
$47-$52
Recommended
The Short List (Theater)
New Review (Theater and Comedy)
Distance
@ The Factory Theater
Through 10/1: Thu-Sat 8 PM, Sun 4 PM
$30
More »
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Submission Guidelines
About The
Reader
Staff
Reader
Careers
Contact Us
Freelancing Info
Advertising
Back Issues
Reprints
Copyright © 2016 Sun-Times Media, LLC.
Powered by
Foundation