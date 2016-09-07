September 07, 2016 Arts & Culture | Fall Preview

The Reader's Fall Preview 2016 

The best of the cultural season's bounty

JOE MILLS
Visual Art

How a DePaul English professor became an art-history sleuth

Kathleen Rooney wondered why she couldn’t find an English translation of Magritte’s writings, so she figured out how to release one on her own.
By Janet Potter

Best bets
Expo Chicago, “Tattoo” at the Field Museum, and more exhibits and shows

Lit

Gary Younge’s quest to ensure that ten lives aren’t ten shooting deaths

In a forthcoming book, the author and onetime Chicagoan explores American gun violence by telling victims’ life stories.
By Aimee Levitt

Best bets
The Chicago Humanities Fest, Algren: A Life, and more lit events

Theater

Hamilton: The latest case of tulip mania?

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s award-winning, box-office-breaking musical sells out the (smallish) house.
By Tony Adler

Onstage this fall: Race and violence

The coming Chicago theater season shows a new emphasis on social consciousness.
By Tony Adler

Best bets
A satanic hand puppet, a live version of Cheers, and a Twelfth Night in Hindi are among this season’s highlights.

Dance

Best bets
The Seldoms, the Joffrey’s Romeo and Juliet, and more

Comedy

Meet the new cast of the Lincoln Lodge

In celebration of the show’s 17th season, get to know the members of the one of the city’s most venerated alt-comedy groups.
By Brianna Wellen

Best bets
Eric Andre, Throwing Shade, and more

Small Screen

Best bets
Joe Swanberg’s Chicago-shot Netflix series, and more shows from networks and streaming services

Movies

Renée Baker on the challenges of scoring silent race films

This fall the musician will provides live accompaniment to two mid-1920s pictures.
By J.R. Jones

Best bets
Oliver Stone’s Snowden, Kelly Reichardt’s Certain Women, and eight more films opening

Music & Nightlife

Best bets
Chance the Rapper’s Magnificent Coloring Day, Seu Jorge, and more concerts and music festivals

Food & Drink

The Adventures of Fat Rice documents one of the world’s oldest fusion cuisines

Macau is just the beginning of the Logan Square restaurant’s new cookbook.
By Mike Sula

The most-anticipated restaurant openings
The return of Burt’s Place, Iliana Regan’s Kitsune, and more new spots

Five beer-centric spots coming soon
Moody Tongue’s tasting room and much more brewing around Chicago

