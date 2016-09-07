The Reader's Fall Preview 2016 

Visual Art

Kathleen Rooney wondered why she couldn’t find an English translation of Magritte’s writings, so she figured out how to release one on her own.

By Janet Potter

Best bets

Expo Chicago, “Tattoo” at the Field Museum, and more exhibits and shows

Lit

In a forthcoming book, the author and onetime Chicagoan explores American gun violence by telling victims’ life stories.

By Aimee Levitt

Best bets

The Chicago Humanities Fest, Algren: A Life, and more lit events

Theater

Hamilton: The latest case of tulip mania?

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s award-winning, box-office-breaking musical sells out the (smallish) house.

By Tony Adler

The coming Chicago theater season shows a new emphasis on social consciousness.

By Tony Adler

Best bets

Dance

Best bets

The Seldoms, the Joffrey’s Romeo and Juliet, and more

Comedy

A satanic hand puppet, a live version of Cheers, and ain Hindi are among this season’s highlights.

In celebration of the show’s 17th season, get to know the members of the one of the city’s most venerated alt-comedy groups.

By Brianna Wellen

Best bets

Eric Andre, Throwing Shade, and more

Small Screen

Best bets

Joe Swanberg’s Chicago-shot Netflix series, and more shows from networks and streaming services

Movies

This fall the musician will provides live accompaniment to two mid-1920s pictures.

By J.R. Jones

Best bets

Oliver Stone’s Snowden, Kelly Reichardt’s Certain Women, and eight more films opening

Music & Nightlife

Best bets

Chance the Rapper’s Magnificent Coloring Day, Seu Jorge, and more concerts and music festivals

Food & Drink

Macau is just the beginning of the Logan Square restaurant’s new cookbook.

By Mike Sula

The most-anticipated restaurant openings

The return of Burt’s Place, Iliana Regan’s Kitsune, and more new spots

Five beer-centric spots coming soon

Moody Tongue’s tasting room and much more brewing around Chicago