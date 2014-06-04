Switch to the
mobile version
of this page.
Newsletters
Follow us
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Mobile
Username
View Profile
Edit Profile
Log Out
Log in
Create Account
The Chicago Reader
News & Politics
Music
Arts & Culture
Film
Food & Drink
Classifieds
Browse News & Politics
News & Politics home page
Derrick Clifton | Identity & Culture
Anne Ford | Chicagoans
John Greenfield | Transportation
Ben Joravsky | Politics
Michael Miner | Media
Dan Savage | Savage Love
Browse Music
Music home page
Gossip Wolf
In Rotation
Record roundups
Leor Galil | Music Criticism
Peter Margasak | Music Criticism
Concert Previews: Shows this week
Early Warnings: Concerts on horizon
Browse Film
Film home page
J.R. Jones | Movie Reviews
Index of Long Reviews
Film Archive: Short Reviews
Now Playing
Today's Showtimes
Browse Arts & Culture
Arts & Culture home page
Tony Adler | Theater
Deanna Isaacs | Culture
Justin Hayford | Theater
Aimee Levitt | Features
Brianna Wellen | Comedy
Arts & Culture event search
Browse Food & Drink
Food & Drink home page
Mike Sula | Restaurant Reviews
Key Ingredient: A chef-to-chef challenge
Cocktail Challenge
Bar Guide
Restaurant search
Browse The Bleader
The Bleader blog home page
Browse Classifieds
Classifieds home page
Real Estate
Rentals
Announcements
Services
Merchandise
Jobs (Monster)
Place an ad
People Issue 2016
Now Playing
Today's Showtimes
Film Archive: Short Reviews
J.R. Jones
June 04, 2014
Movies
|
Movie Review
In
Edge of Tomorrow
, Tom Cruise does the time warp again (and again and again)
The hero of Doug Liman's sci-fi blockbuster keeps reliving the same day.
By
J.R. Jones
@Jr_Jones
Edge of Tomorrow
Tools
Print
Add to favorites
Saving…
Add to Custom List
Loading…
Last Thursday, Tom Cruise made a surprise appearance at Showplace ICON theaters for a preview screening of his latest blockbuster, Edge of Tomorrow. When a huge star like that walks into a theater full of fans, there's a sort of convulsion as…
full article »
Sort
Oldest to Newest
Newest to Oldest
Most Liked
Comments (
5
)
Showing
1-
5
of
5
Add a comment
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
Subscribing…
With RSS
Showing
1-
5
of
5
Comment
Add a comment
Subscribe to this thread
most viewed
most commented
most shared
Oscar-nominated short films that arrive in Chicago this week
How Marcel Pagnol’s ‘Marseille Trilogy’ helped define talking pictures
James Baldwin: Voice of a preacher, heart of a nomad
Ray Kroc is a fast-food evangelist in
The Founder
Toni Erdmann
proves you can make a long movie and still get laughs
What happened when my dog watched DogTV
TV Land's
Teachers
is 'the only show to ever be on television that is predominantly female'
How Marcel Pagnol’s ‘Marseille Trilogy’ helped define talking pictures
James Baldwin: Voice of a preacher, heart of a nomad
Mom's the word in Xavier Dolan's
Tom at the Farm
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Submission Guidelines
About The
Reader
Staff
Reader
Careers
Contact Us
Freelancing Info
Advertising
Back Issues
Reprints
Copyright © 2017 Sun-Times Media, LLC.
Powered by
Foundation