February 15, 2017
Arts & Culture
|
Book Review
A new biography of Dorothy Day is an antidote to trying times
In
Dorothy Day: The World Will Be Saved by Beauty
, Kate Hennessy memorializes her grandmother’s extraordinary life.
By
Aimee Levitt
@aimeelevitt
Even during the most tumultuous times in her life, Dorothy Day would wake up early every morning and spend several hours drinking coffee and reading the psalms. I am not one for psalms, but in these past tumultuous weeks, I have found…
full article »
