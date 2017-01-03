New trio FACS carries the darkness of Disappears to an unknown place 

click to enlarge Disappears spin-off FACS: Jonathan van Herik, Brian Case, and Noah Leger

Guitarist Brian Case of Disappears says the beloved local four-piece went on hiatus this fall—bassist Damon Carruesco wanted to focus on his art and design work (and his solo electronic project, Tüth). Case, drummer Noah Leger, and guitarist Jonathan van Herik will carry on as FACS, which Case describes as "dark music," but from a "different perspective" than the most recent Disappears albums. "There are a lot of feelings involved when you put something like this on the back burner, but this is just a different way to push ourselves into the void," he says. "It's exciting to be in an unknown space." FACS make their live debut at the Chicago Athletic Association's Stagg Court on Saturday, January 21, with Magas and headliners Joan of Arc, who celebrate the release of the album He's Got the Whole This Land Is Your Land in His Hands.

Among the heap of excellent local rap releases that came out in 2016, this wolf is particularly keen on Free the Fall, which Bellwood native Jayaire Woods dropped late last summer. It's his second mixtape and first since signing to white-hot Atlanta indie label Quality Control (Migos, OG Maco, Lil Yachty), and it's easy to see why he landed the deal: his emotive flow splits the difference between blustery rapping and melodic singing, and he's got a masterful grasp of pacing and storytelling. Woods spent a chunk of last year on the road with Lil Yachty, but you can catch him up close and personal at Elbo Room on Wednesday, January 11. Mack 11, Matt Whise, Bird Bankin Boi, Emcee White, and Jus Chase also perform; tickets are $10 and the show starts at 8 PM.

One of Gossip Wolf's favorite new things from the past year is The Sick Muse, a genre-agnostic zine celebrating and documenting Chicago DIY musicians. Issue number six dropped last month; it includes a guide to local resources—health, self-defense, community organizing—to help you through the next four years. v

