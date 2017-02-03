February 03, 2017 Music | Music Calendar

Share

D.C. punk band Priests let their discontent with the American dream be known on the new Nothing Feels Natural 

By
click to enlarge Priests

Priests

Audrey Melton

RPriests, Stef Chura, Blizzard Babies

Thu 2/9, 7 PM, Beat Kitchen, 2100 W. Belmont, $16, $13 in advance, all-ages

Early on, as with their 2012 seven-inch “Radiation” b/w “Personal Planes,” D.C.’s Priests were propelled by the sheer will to be a raging mass of hell and punk protest. Vocalist Katie Alice Greer writhes and grits her teeth over stiff, stripped-away rhythms and discordant, busted guitar lines that pretend melody before being fed into a baler, shredding any semblance of it. The tracks are all guts and nerve, each threatening to fracture under its own tension like a pane of spider-webbing glass. The foursome’s awesome debut LP, Nothing Feels Natural (Sister Polygon), retains that fire—while shoveling in a few heaps of coal to boot. The hard-nosed, powerhouse opener, “Appropriate,” chugs along with Greer as she leads its bare rhythm toward a devolving mess of noise and chaos. It quickly recalibrates and rapidly builds to a crescendo that’s diced by sax skronk and flailing drums. Not only a statement of defiance, the album’s longest track jars you into coherence prior to Priests settling into their melodic freak-surf riffs and more tempered introspection (“JJ” and “Nicki”). Poetic in its discontent and disenchantment with the American dream—up to and through the spoken-word angle on “No Big Bang”—Nothing Feels Natural is never painfully bleak or dismal even though it comes from a socially conscious and activist-aware D.C. punk band in a very uncertain (and uncharted) era in which socially conscious and activist-aware punk bands are hyperfocused on exactly D.C.   v

More Music Calendar »

Tags: , ,

Share

Related Events

  • Priests, Stef Chura, Blizzard Babies

    Recommended Early Warnings (Music) Soundboard All Ages
    Priests, Stef Chura, Blizzard Babies @ Beat Kitchen

    • Thu., Feb. 9, 7 p.m.
    • Buy Tickets

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Kevin Warwick

Agenda Teaser

02.03.17
Sinai Vessel, Ratboys, Options, Close Kept
Music
Sinai Vessel, Ratboys, Options, Close Kept Subterranean
February 03
Joyce Manor, AJJ, Mannequin Pussy
Music
Joyce Manor, AJJ, Mannequin Pussy Concord Music Hall
February 03
More Agenda Teaser »

Tabbed Event Search

Popular Stories

Read
Shared
Comments

Follow Us

Sign up for newsletters »

 Early Warnings
 Food & Drink
 Reader Recommends
 Reader Events and Offers
Copyright © 2017 Sun-Times Media, LLC.
Powered by Foundation