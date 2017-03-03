Switch to the
mobile version
of this page.
Newsletters
Follow us
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Mobile
Username
View Profile
Edit Profile
Log Out
Log in
Create Account
The Chicago Reader
News & Politics
Music
Arts & Culture
Film
Food & Drink
Classifieds
Browse News & Politics
News & Politics home page
Maya Dukmasova
Anne Ford | Chicagoans
John Greenfield | Transportation
Ben Joravsky | Politics
Michael Miner | Media
Dan Savage | Savage Love
Browse Music
Music home page
Gossip Wolf
In Rotation
Record roundups
Leor Galil | Music Criticism
Peter Margasak | Music Criticism
Concert Previews: Shows this week
Early Warnings: Concerts on horizon
Browse Film
Film home page
J.R. Jones | Movie Reviews
Index of Long Reviews
Film Archive: Short Reviews
Now Playing
Today's Showtimes
Browse Arts & Culture
Arts & Culture home page
Tony Adler | Theater
Deanna Isaacs | Culture
Justin Hayford | Theater
Aimee Levitt | Features
Brianna Wellen | Comedy
Arts & Culture event search
Browse Food & Drink
Food & Drink home page
Mike Sula | Restaurant Reviews
Key Ingredient: A chef-to-chef challenge
Cocktail Challenge
Bar Guide
Restaurant search
Browse The Bleader
The Bleader blog home page
Browse Classifieds
Classifieds home page
Real Estate
Rentals
Announcements
Services
Merchandise
Jobs (Monster)
Place an ad
People Issue 2016
Maya Dukmasova
Anne Ford
John Greenfield
Ben Joravsky
Michael Miner
Dan Savage
March 09, 2017
News & Politics
|
Savage Love
Nothing to worry about—you're just on your ‘cumspringa’
Plus: oral sex and yeast infections, marital mementos, and more
By
Dan Savage
@fakedansavage
Tools
Print
Add to favorites
Saving…
Add to Custom List
Loading…
Q: My wife and I have a decent sex life. Pretty vanilla, but we're busy with work, chores, and life in general with two small kids, so I can't complain too much. About a year after having our second kid, I…
full article »
Comments
Showing
1-
1
of
1
Add a comment
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
Subscribing…
With RSS
Showing
1-
1
of
1
Comment
Add a comment
Subscribe to this thread
most viewed
most commented
most shared
A Logan Square pedestrian crash shows how difficult it can be to get justice after a driver flees
If charter schools don’t want their teachers to unionize, they’ll have to pay them like they’re in a union
How Art Sims became the radio entertainer known as Chat Daddy
Charged with murder, but they didn’t kill anyone—police did
The infamous practice of contract selling is back in Chicago
The election is over, and here’s what you can do about it [UPDATED]
Opposition to affordable housing in Jefferson Park is nothing new for Chicago
How to Fix the El
House of Screams
Crinoid Story
Coffee Club Closes
When Zion Ruled the Waves
New lines in an old battle: the gentrification of Wicker Park
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Submission Guidelines
About The
Reader
Staff
Reader
Careers
Contact Us
Freelancing Info
Advertising
Back Issues
Reprints
Copyright © 2017 Sun-Times Media, LLC.
Powered by
Foundation