December 22, 2016 News & Politics | Savage Love

Righteous anger or ‘freak-out’? 

A jealous girlfriend feels her trust has been betrayed. Plus: a foot fetishist and a trans enthusiast share their own dilemmas about honesty.

By

Tools

Q: I'm having an issue with my boyfriend, and I don't know if I am the crazy, paranoid, controlling party here. We have been together for more than a year and a half. We had troubles early on because he has…

full article »

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Copyright © 2016 Sun-Times Media, LLC.
Powered by Foundation