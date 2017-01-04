January 04, 2017 News & Politics | Savage Love

How to help a 30-year-old virgin 

Where does one find a reliable escort these days? Plus: a cam-girl cover story, more advice for GAYMAN

By

Tools

Q: My brother is a virgin and turning 30 in a few weeks. He said he wants to hire an escort just for drinks and conversation for his birthday, but he doesn't really know how to tell what's a reliable service…

full article »

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

most viewed
most commented
most shared
Copyright © 2017 Sun-Times Media, LLC.
Powered by Foundation