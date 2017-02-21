Ambient artist Cinchel invites his audience to play along 

click to enlarge Cinchel, aka Jason Shanley, performs within an interactive sound installation of his own design on Friday at High Concept Labs.

Kirstie Shanley

The Sponsored Artist Program at Chicago's High Concept Labs supports working artists in a range of disciplines for four months at a time, providing free equipment, logistical support, and access to HCL's space in Mana Contemporary's Pilsen warehouse at 2233 S. Throop. Each program ends with a send-off event at HCL, and on Friday, February 24, guitarist and composer Cinchel (aka Jason Shanley) takes his turn, hosting the site-specific performance Walking Into an Unfamiliar Place You Already Know. The piece combines his live guitar explorations with a sound installation that invites the audience to ring bells, play a xylophone, mess with a contact mike, sing, wander around, or just sit and contemplatively listen.

<a href="http://cinchel.bandcamp.com/album/sometimes-never-is-soon-enough">Sometimes Never is Soon Enough by cinchel</a>

Matt Williams has worked at the Empty Bottle since 2003, bartending and booking and bar managing. He's also drummed in a bazillion awesome garage bands over the past 20 years, including the Guilty Pleasures, Vee Dee, the Baseball Furies, and Hot Machines. On Sunday, February 19, Williams worked his last shift at the Bottle, and this wolf hears that in March he's moving to Nashville, where he'll keep doing a couple jobs that don't require him to live here—that is, tour managing for the Black Lips and Nick Waterhouse. Good luck, Matt! You'll be missed!

Last month Save Money rapper Dally Auston dropped an EP called 99¢, surprising folks who for months had been expecting him to release the long-in-the-works mixtape Roses instead. This wolf is keen on the low-key 99¢, and on Thursday, February 23, Auston celebrates its release at 1st Ward. To support him he's assembled a doozy of a local lineup: it includes turntable titan Elz the DJ, Sahar Habibi of LA-based collective Soulection, west-side MC Stunt Taylor, UG Vavy of Fight Me, Quality Control signee Jayaire Woods, and Evanston hip-hop band Manwolves. Tickets are $15 at the door, $12 in advance; the show is 17+ and starts at 7:30 PM. v

