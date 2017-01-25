January 25, 2017 Arts & Culture | Art Feature

A candid portrait of a rapidly changing Chinatown 

The photographic series "Face Value" depicts the growth and resilience of Armour Square and its surrounding areas.

By

Tools

My parents immigrated with my older sister to the United States from Hong Kong in 1981. Soon after, I was born in Flint, Michigan, where I spent most of my childhood. There were a handful of Chinese families in Flint, and…

full article »

Comments (2)

Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

Popular Events

  • Recommended Agenda The Short List (Theater)
    Love Stories @ Under the Gun Theater

  • Recommended Soundboard The Short List (Theater) Closing (Theater and Galleries)
    The Magic Flute @ Civic Opera House

    • Through 1/27: Sat 12/10, Mon 12/12, Wed 12/13, and Fri 1/6, 7:30 PM; Sun 1/18 and Thu 1/12, 2 PM; Sat 1/14 and Wed 1/25, 2 PM; Fri 1/27, 7:30 PM $17-$329

  • Recommended Agenda Closing (Theater and Galleries)
    Cloud of the Ideal @ Chicago Artists Coalition

    • 1/6-1/26
More »
Copyright © 2017 Sun-Times Media, LLC.
Powered by Foundation