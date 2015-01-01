You searched for:

Search for…

Narrow Search

  • Author

  • Rating

  • Show only

Other Searches

Sorting by Name
Film Search

 

100 minutes · 2015
In this low-budget horror film, an ex-convict ventures into Chicago's supernatural underworld in search of the man who stole his soul. Dorian Weinzimmer directed.
User Rating:

Now Playing

Sorry there are no upcoming showtimes for Chicago Rot

Reviews/comments (3)
3.3 out of 5

Showing 1-3 of 3

Add a review

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-3 of 3

Add a review


Roll over stars and click to rate.


Copyright © 2017 Sun-Times Media, LLC.
Powered by Foundation