March 02, 2017 Music | Concert Preview

Chicago rock trio Dehd tap into atmospheric postpunk for their Infinity Cat cassette 

By
click to enlarge Dehd

Dehd

Courtesy the artist

RDehd, Bunny, Coffin Ships

Thu 3/9, 9 PM, Empty Bottle, 1035 N. Western, $8

In 2014 beloved Nashville garage label Infinity Cat launched a cassette series that has since gone on to release tapes by a fascinating array of underground rock purveyors, including art-rock freaks Guerilla Toss, lo-fi pop whiz Colleen Green, and emo-tinged power poppers Rozwell Kid. Last month the label and series announced it had tapped Chicago act Dehd, the trio cofronted by Ne-Hi’s Jason Balla and Emily Kempf of Heavy Dreams. While on their 2016 self-titled album (Maximum Pelt/Fire Talk) Dehd dole out minimal, droning melodies, the easygoing simplicity of their beguiling material belying an expert sense of atmosphere, their grasp of the world around them is more evident on the Infinity Cat cassette, Fire of Love. On it Dehd dive into watery shoegaze and chilly postpunk that feels like it blew in from northern England.   v

