February 23, 2017 Music | Concert Preview

Share

Chicago rapper-producer Ibn Inglor has a sound built to fill a downtown theater 

By
click to enlarge Ibn Inglor

Ibn Inglor

Sandro Castillo

RIbn Inglor, Telana, DJ OGWebbie

Sat 3/4, 8:30 PM, 1st Ward, 2033 W. North, $15, 18+

It takes a certain brazenness to attempt maximalist rap as an underdog, and Chicago rapper-producer Ibn Inglor has it in spades. Last year’s self-released Honegloria is painted from the same palette Kanye’s been using for his recent work: spartan synths play yawning melodies as big as canyons, horn samples sound like they’re calling gladiators to battle, and booming percussion makes as much of an indent when the drums go quiet as when they’re at full tilt. Ibn approaches his music with patience and demands the same from his listeners: the cathartic releases on Honegloria are stretched out across several tracks, allowing the rapping to augment an atmosphere that already has a theatrical flair. Considering tonight is Ibn’s first hometown headlining show, I imagine he’s cooking up something for the stage to match his music’s aura.   v

More Concert Preview »

Tags: , ,

Share

Related Events

  • Ibn Inglor

    Recommended Early Warnings (Music) Soundboard 18+
    Ibn Inglor @ 1st Ward

    • Sat., March 4, 8:30 p.m.
    • Buy Tickets

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Leor Galil

Agenda Teaser

02.23.17
Anne La Berge, Dana Jessen, Karie Young, and Sam Pluta
Music
Anne La Berge, Dana Jessen, Karie Young, and Sam Pluta Elastic
February 23
More Agenda Teaser »

Tabbed Event Search

Popular Stories

Read
Shared
Comments

Follow Us

Sign up for newsletters »

 Early Warnings
 Food & Drink
 Reader Recommends
 Reader Events and Offers
Copyright © 2017 Sun-Times Media, LLC.
Powered by Foundation