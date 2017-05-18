Chicago rapper Femdot drops enough vivid songs to satisfy the Web’s bottomless appetite 

Chicago rapper Femi Adigun, aka Femdot, is fully prepared to indulge the endless desire for new music content. Last year he began rolling out a series of well-honed EPs that whetted appetites and built his profile rather fast—and by December he was opening for the Cool Kids at Thalia Hall. But I balk at calling Femdot’s work “content,” a word I equate with thoughtless filler. On the four songs he dropped as part of February’s (U)no, the final EP included in his 20/20 Hour compilation, Femdot gets as much out of the language and music at his fingertips as a kid squeezing a lemon to ensure his lemonade is the best on the block. Motored by a breezy, jaunty piano sample, “Goodcops” is packed with acerbic vivisections of police brutality and systemic racism, and these quick jabs jive with the song’s upbeat movement. Femdot has a reservoir of thoughts about oppression. On his recent Soundcloud loosie “Duckdown,” which samples and slows Smino’s “Raw,” Femdot raps, “Cops think that I’m arrogant / Their guns think I’m un-American.” The moment is brief—Femdot drops the line and moves on with the same speed—but it bruises. v