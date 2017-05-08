May 08, 2017 Music | Concert Preview

Chicago Fringe Opera’s Lucrezia is a sly, seductive comic romp 

Thu 5/11 and Sat 5/13, 7:30 PM, Chopin Theatre, 1543 W. Division, $20-$50, all-ages

Chicago Fringe Opera shows off its cast in a warm-up cabaret act of William Bolcom songs in the Chopin Theatre’s cozy underground lounge, then moves into the adjacent black box theater for a deliciously droll production of this one-hour romp of an opera, scored for two pianos and five singers. Composed by Bolcom in 2007—and based on a 16th-century play by Machiavelli called La Mandragola—and benefiting greatly from Mark Campbell’s hilarious lyrics, it’s the story of a woman who likes sex and gets it, along with everything else she wants, by outwitting the men in her life, including her husband and lover. Strong comic performances all-round, and some especially nice singing by Matthan Ring Black, as the fixer with an elixir. As she should, Ashley Kay Armstrong, in the title role, rules.   v

