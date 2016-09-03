Switch to the
mobile version
of this page.
Newsletters
Follow us
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Mobile
Username
View Profile
Edit Profile
Log Out
Log in
Create Account
The Chicago Reader
News & Politics
Music
Arts & Culture
Film
Food & Drink
Classifieds
Browse News & Politics
News & Politics home page
Steve Bogira | Criminal Justice
Derrick Clifton | Identity & Culture
John Greenfield | Transportation
Deanna Isaacs | Culture
Ben Joravsky | Politics
Michael Miner | Media
Browse Music
Music home page
Gossip Wolf
In Rotation
Record roundups
Leor Galil | Music Criticism
Peter Margasak | Music Criticism
Soundboard: Concerts this week
Early Warnings: Concerts on horizon
Browse Film
Film home page
J.R. Jones | Movie Reviews
Index of Long Reviews
Film Archive: Short Reviews
Now Playing
Today's Showtimes
Browse Arts & Culture
Arts & Culture home page
Tony Adler | Theater
Justin Hayford | Theater
Aimee Levitt | Features
Brianna Wellen | Comedy
Arts & Culture event search
Browse Food & Drink
Food & Drink home page
Mike Sula | Restaurant Reviews
Key Ingredient: A chef-to-chef challenge
Cocktail Challenge
Bar Guide
Restaurant search
Browse The Bleader
The Bleader blog home page
Browse Classifieds
Classifieds home page
Real Estate
Rentals
Announcements
Services
Merchandise
Jobs (Monster)
Place an ad
Early Warnings
Soundboard
Venues
Features
Gossip Wolf
In Rotation
The Bleader: Music
September 03, 2016
Music
|
Fall Preview
Fall’s best concerts and music festivals
Chance the Rapper's Magnificent Coloring Day, Seu Jorge, and more
By
Reader staff
Tools
Print
Add to favorites
Saving…
Add to Custom List
Loading…
1 The Handsome Family September 18 Brett and Rennie Sparks, the dynamic couple known as the Handsome Family, return to Chicago for the first time in four years to support of another dazzling new album, Unseen, the first released on their…
full article »
Comments
Showing
1-
1
of
1
Add a comment
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
Subscribing…
With RSS
Showing
1-
1
of
1
Comment
Add a comment
Subscribe to this thread
most viewed
most commented
most shared
Fall’s best concerts and music festivals
Thirteen thoughts on the Misfits reunion
Emo then and now
The fest around Jazz Fest
The
Reader
’s comprehensive guide to the Chicago Jazz Festival
Cook County doubles down: Rap, rock, country, and DJ sets are not ‘fine arts,’ not exempt from amusement tax
Cook County goes after small venues for back taxes, arguing their bookings don't count as live music or culture
Good Night Out wants zero tolerance for creeps
David Bowie's ex-girlfriend discusses their love affair, interracial dating, Mick Jagger, and the infamous
Labyrinth
bulge
When folk music loses touch with "folks"
How four record collectors scored their favorite rare 78s
The
Reader
’s comprehensive guide to the Chicago Jazz Festival
Time traveling with Martin Sorrondeguy of Los Crudos
Popular Events
Recommended
Early Warnings (Music)
Soundboard
All Ages
Prophets of Rage, Awolnation
@ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
$20-$69.50
Recommended
Early Warnings (Music)
Soundboard
Ariisk, Hogg, Champagne Mirrors
@ Empty Bottle
Sun., Sept. 4, 9 p.m.
$7
Free
Dan Whitaker & the Shinebenders
@ Cole's
More »
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Submission Guidelines
About The
Reader
Staff
Reader
Careers
Contact Us
Freelancing Info
Advertising
Back Issues
Reprints
Copyright © 2016 Sun-Times Media, LLC.
Powered by
Foundation