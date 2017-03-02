March 02, 2017 Music | Concert Preview

Castle tap into the occult-rock vibe made famous by Black Sabbath 

Castle

RCastle, Ladies of Leisure, King Buffalo, Satan's Hallow

Fri 3/10, 8 PM, Reggie's Music Joint, 2105 S. State, $10, $8 in advance

I’ve always loved these heavy riffers. What began as the duo of Mat Davis and Elizabeth Blackwell has expanded to include drummer Al McCartney, and as a trio Castle continue to possess an eerie and uncanny ability to tap into the late-60s/early-70s occult-rock vibe made famous by Black Sabbath—but also represented by Pentagram and the likes of Coven and Black Widow (whose “Come to the Sabbat” remains a goosebump-raising earworm). As far as contemporaries go, maybe only the original Witch Mountain comes close in the same way. Castle’s fourth full-length, last summer’s Welcome to the Graveyard (Van), doesn’t disappoint. The tonal potion is brewed to perfection: the big, warm, thick-riffing sound easily fluctuates from stoner lope to classic-metal gallop. And there’s loving attention devoted to Elizabeth Blackwell’s witchy vocals as she gives the eerie neo-folkish “Natural Parallel” an otherworldly elegance and nails down “Hammer and the Cross,” which sounds like something Dio-era Sabbath might have written.   v

