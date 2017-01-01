Cafecito 

215 E. Chestnut St.
Chicago, IL 60611
Gold Coast/Mag Mile/Streeterville
cafecitochicago.com
Hours: Breakfast, lunch, dinner: seven days
Open late: Friday & Saturday till midnight
Gold Coast location of the Cuban sandwich shop. It's BYO for now, with a liquor license in the works…

Complete details for Cafecito »

Reviews/comments
0.0 out of 5

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a review

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a review


Roll over stars and click to rate.

Map

Nearby

Friends

Become a Friend

History

Copyright © 2017 Sun-Times Media, LLC.
Powered by Foundation