Arab terrorists, Israeli commandos, a psychotic Bruce Dern, and the Goodyear blimp over the Super Bowl make for a disconnected thriller, directed with many ups and downs by John Frankenheimer, he of the hand-held Panavision camera (the visual equivalent of Sensurround). Once again, violence (more than 30 on-screen deaths) makes a poor substitute for suspense, while sloppy, rear projection work drains most of the excitment from the climax.