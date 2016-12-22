December 22, 2016 Movies | Movie Feature

The best films of 2016 

The Reader’s J.R. Jones picks his favorite movies of the year.

By

Tools

I'd like to punch him in the face. —Donald Trump, referring to a protester at his Las Vegas rally, February 22, 2016 I don't pick the movies for this list; they pick me. That may explain why, all during the national…

full article »

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Copyright © 2016 Sun-Times Media, LLC.
Powered by Foundation