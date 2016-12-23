Switch to the
mobile version
of this page.
Newsletters
Follow us
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Mobile
Username
View Profile
Edit Profile
Log Out
Log in
Create Account
The Chicago Reader
News & Politics
Music
Arts & Culture
Film
Food & Drink
Classifieds
Browse News & Politics
News & Politics home page
Derrick Clifton | Identity & Culture
Anne Ford | Chicagoans
John Greenfield | Transportation
Ben Joravsky | Politics
Michael Miner | Media
Dan Savage | Savage Love
Browse Music
Music home page
Gossip Wolf
In Rotation
Record roundups
Leor Galil | Music Criticism
Peter Margasak | Music Criticism
Soundboard: Concerts this week
Early Warnings: Concerts on horizon
Browse Film
Film home page
J.R. Jones | Movie Reviews
Index of Long Reviews
Film Archive: Short Reviews
Now Playing
Today's Showtimes
Browse Arts & Culture
Arts & Culture home page
Tony Adler | Theater
Deanna Isaacs | Culture
Justin Hayford | Theater
Aimee Levitt | Features
Brianna Wellen | Comedy
Arts & Culture event search
Browse Food & Drink
Food & Drink home page
Mike Sula | Restaurant Reviews
Key Ingredient: A chef-to-chef challenge
Cocktail Challenge
Bar Guide
Restaurant search
Browse The Bleader
The Bleader blog home page
Browse Classifieds
Classifieds home page
Real Estate
Rentals
Announcements
Services
Merchandise
Jobs (Monster)
Place an ad
New Year's Eve
People Issue 2016
Restaurants
Bar Guide
Cocktail Challenge
Key Ingredient
The Bleader: Food
December 23, 2016
Food & Drink
|
Food & Drink Feature
The 151 best things I ate and drank in 2016
Purge the bitter taste of this year with these dishes and drinks.
By
Mike Sula
@MikeSula
Tools
Print
Add to favorites
Saving…
Add to Custom List
Loading…
There's no more offensive taste than the one the past year leaves in the mouth. I already gave my accounting of the best new restaurants of the year, and here, I offer the 151 very best things I ate and drank,…
full article »
Comments
Showing
1-
1
of
1
Add a comment
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
Subscribing…
With RSS
Showing
1-
1
of
1
Comment
Add a comment
Subscribe to this thread
most viewed
most commented
most shared
The best new Chicago restaurants of 2016
The 151 best things I ate and drank in 2016
Chicago’s best new beer, cocktails, and spirits of 2016
Watch Bad Hunter chef Dan Snowden make a restaurant-worthy version of an Oscar Mayer lunch meat
At Au Cheval, the egg comes first
Trader Joe's Vintage Ale: To age or not to age?
The Tasting Room at Moody Tongue is all class
People Issue 2012:
Dave Odd, the forager
Bean pie, my brother?
Kie-Gol-Lanee is a Oaxacan island amid an ocean of pho
Estereo dances to a Latin beat in Logan Square
A former Schwa chef delivers audacious fine dining at Entente
Popular Events
Member Picks
Artango
@ Artango
Sat 12/31, 3 PM-2 AM
$65-$85
1 going/interested
Band of Bohemia
@ Band of Bohemia
Sat 12/31, 5 and 8 PM
$75-$150
The Boarding House
@ The Boarding House
Sat 12/31, 5 PM-midnight
$65-$85
More »
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Submission Guidelines
About The
Reader
Staff
Reader
Careers
Contact Us
Freelancing Info
Advertising
Back Issues
Reprints
Copyright © 2016 Sun-Times Media, LLC.
Powered by
Foundation