September 02, 2016 Food & Drink | Fall Preview

Five new beer-centric spots opening in the fall 

Moody Tongue’s tasting room and much more brewing around Chicago

By

Tools

1 Moody Tongue Brewing Company tasting room Early September Moody Tongue has been producing food-inspired beers in Pilsen for a couple years now, but the tasting room will be the public's first chance to try them with food that brewer Jared…

full article »

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

most viewed
most commented
most shared
Copyright © 2016 Sun-Times Media, LLC.
Powered by Foundation